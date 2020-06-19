28 Sandbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Home in the Pacific Ridge Community!! Gorgeous Entry leads to Living Room and formal Dining Room. Kitchen opens to Cozy Family Room with Fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with view and a retreat, and a private Master Bathroom. All Bedrooms Upstairs. Downstairs laundry room. 3-car Garage with plenty of custom cabinetry. The wide open floor plan fills the home with an abundance of incredible natural light. Nice indoor-outdoor flow...Perfect for entertaining! Backyard with lush landscaping, patio, and spa. Easy access to freeways, beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment! Walk to community park, tennis courts, sports courts, hiking or biking trails. Pet friendly!