Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

23384 El Reposa

23384 El Reposa · No Longer Available
Location

23384 El Reposa, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Moulton Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Description

Description

Gorgeous 2 bd 2 ba Condo in Laguna Hills! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Laguna Hills is perfect to kick back and relax in! Walking into the home, the large windows invite natural light to flow in seamlessly into the living room as well as the rest of the condo. The flooring is tile and hardwood throughout. The kitchen has large cabinets that are perfect for food storage and the dishwasher makes life just a little easier when you would rather rest than wash the dishes. The spacious master bedroom has ample closet space as well as mirrored closet doors to let you know that the outfit you picked was just right. The other bedroom has windows that bring in plenty of natural light and has a closet organizing system that is perfect for your shoes and accessories! The additional bonus room is perfect for a home office or exercise room. The large enclosed patio is perfect for entertaining or simply soaking up some sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23384 El Reposa have any available units?
23384 El Reposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 23384 El Reposa currently offering any rent specials?
23384 El Reposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23384 El Reposa pet-friendly?
No, 23384 El Reposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23384 El Reposa offer parking?
No, 23384 El Reposa does not offer parking.
Does 23384 El Reposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23384 El Reposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23384 El Reposa have a pool?
No, 23384 El Reposa does not have a pool.
Does 23384 El Reposa have accessible units?
No, 23384 El Reposa does not have accessible units.
Does 23384 El Reposa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23384 El Reposa has units with dishwashers.
Does 23384 El Reposa have units with air conditioning?
No, 23384 El Reposa does not have units with air conditioning.
