22 Hawksmoor

Beautiful light-filled Aliso Viejo home with private back yard and tree lined views. This turn-key 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home has over 1800 square feet of living space and has been tastefully upgraded. The residence features an attached 2 car garage, newer custom flooring, kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances along with custom quartz counter top and designer glass backslash. All 3 well appointed bedrooms are located upstairs. Step out back to your private backyard to relax and unwind as you watch beautiful sunset after a long day. Your oasis awaits you, tuck within a gated community complete with swimming pool, hot tub and tot lot.