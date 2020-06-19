22 Cumberland Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Immaculate 4 bedroom home with a main floor bedroom and bathroom in a quiet cul-de-sac. This beautiful home offers a practical floor plan and low maintenance yard. Located the sought after enclave of Woodlands, one of Aliso Viejo's favorite Westridge neighborhoods. Pride of ownership seeking same. Spacious, light and bright kitchen, open floorpan, and freshly painted. The master bathroom features dual sinks, separate tub, upgraded frame-less shower glass, porcelain tile flooring and walk in closet. First floor has bedroom, bath with shower which is perfect for your guests or can be used as an office or den. This great home includes ceiling fans, plantation shutters, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, upstairs laundry room, first floor ceramic tile, and charming curb appeal. The low maintenance private backyard is decorated with stamped concrete hardscape. Walking distance to top rated Elementary, Middle School, and Soka University. Near the best hiking/biking trails in South Orange County, shops, dining, & more. For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.