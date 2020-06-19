All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:07 AM

22 Cumberland Lane

22 Cumberland · No Longer Available
Location

22 Cumberland, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Woodlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Immaculate 4 bedroom home with a main floor bedroom and bathroom in a quiet cul-de-sac. This beautiful home offers a practical floor plan and low maintenance yard. Located the sought after enclave of Woodlands, one of Aliso Viejo's favorite Westridge neighborhoods. Pride of ownership seeking same. Spacious, light and bright kitchen, open floorpan, and freshly painted. The master bathroom features dual sinks, separate tub, upgraded frame-less shower glass, porcelain tile flooring and walk in closet. First floor has bedroom, bath with shower which is perfect for your guests or can be used as an office or den. This great home includes ceiling fans, plantation shutters, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, upstairs laundry room, first floor ceramic tile, and charming curb appeal. The low maintenance private backyard is decorated with stamped concrete hardscape. Walking distance to top rated Elementary, Middle School, and Soka University. Near the best hiking/biking trails in South Orange County, shops, dining, & more. For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Cumberland Lane have any available units?
22 Cumberland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22 Cumberland Lane have?
Some of 22 Cumberland Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Cumberland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22 Cumberland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Cumberland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22 Cumberland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 22 Cumberland Lane offer parking?
No, 22 Cumberland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 22 Cumberland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Cumberland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Cumberland Lane have a pool?
No, 22 Cumberland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22 Cumberland Lane have accessible units?
No, 22 Cumberland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Cumberland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Cumberland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Cumberland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Cumberland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

