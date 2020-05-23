21 Hollyhock Lane #224

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Most Utilities Included-Charming 2 BD, 1 BA Condo-Aliso Viejo - Newly remodeled spacious downstairs 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a large enclosed patio. This condo. features a large living room, large dining room, beautiful laminated wood flooring through out, and an attractive corner fireplace. The galley kitchen hosts white cabinets, quartz countertops, white appliances, gas stove and a great planter window. Both the Master and Guest bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, laminate flooring and large windows. The bathroom is upgraded with a lovely large tiled shower, white cabinets, and quarts counter tops. This home is custom painted in a cool gray color. Other great features of the condo are an attached 1 car garage, central heat and air, washer/dryer, and most utilities are included! The amenities include a sparkling pool, spa and tennis courts. This area is very convenient to great shopping, restaurants and community parks. Enjoy coming home to this lovely condo in the much desired Beautiful Aliso Viejo area. Call Elva Rendon now for your showing.



(RLNE5615951)