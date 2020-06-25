All apartments in Aliso Viejo
2 Florentine
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:28 PM

2 Florentine

2 Florentine · No Longer Available
Location

2 Florentine, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Tivoli

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This charming modern town-home is nestled in the resort-like Tivoli Community, of Aliso Viejo. Built in 1993, this outstanding 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home boast of detailed Spanish tile and wood laminate flooring through-out. Freshly painted vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters and a fire-place in the living room.

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer

Amenities: Community Pool & Spa

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 4/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Florentine have any available units?
2 Florentine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 2 Florentine have?
Some of 2 Florentine's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Florentine currently offering any rent specials?
2 Florentine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Florentine pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Florentine is pet friendly.
Does 2 Florentine offer parking?
No, 2 Florentine does not offer parking.
Does 2 Florentine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Florentine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Florentine have a pool?
Yes, 2 Florentine has a pool.
Does 2 Florentine have accessible units?
No, 2 Florentine does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Florentine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Florentine has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Florentine have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Florentine does not have units with air conditioning.
