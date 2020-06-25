2 Florentine

Amenities
This charming modern town-home is nestled in the resort-like Tivoli Community, of Aliso Viejo. Built in 1993, this outstanding 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home boast of detailed Spanish tile and wood laminate flooring through-out. Freshly painted vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters and a fire-place in the living room.
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer
Amenities: Community Pool & Spa
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 4/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.