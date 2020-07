Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

With quiet location, This beautiful home features Family Room, Living Room And Dining Room. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen W/Center Island was newly remodeled with New Cabinets, new Counter top, new Appliances And New wood Floor. Master Suite W/Walk-In Closet And Master Bath W/Seperate Tub & Shower. Upstairs Laundry Room. New paint Throughout. Rear Patio With Stamped Concrete. Great Floor Plan At A Great Price.