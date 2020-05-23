19 Windrose

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Spacious Three Bedroom Condo in Gated Windsong Community! Welcome to your new home! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, very open floorplan. Vaulted ceilings throughout, very light and bright. Kitchen open to living and dining rooms, newer stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout, newer carpet. All bedrooms upstairs, all with spacious closets, vaulted ceilings. Master suite complete with cozy fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Convenient direct access 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Enclosed front patio, great for outdoor entertaining. Gated Windsong community in Aliso Viejo has it all! Perfect location, close to restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, freeway/toll road access. Complete with community pools, spas and tennis court. Available early April for a 12+ month lease term. Submit on pets with pet deposit.