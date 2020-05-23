All apartments in Aliso Viejo
19 Windrose
19 Windrose

19 Windrose · No Longer Available
Location

19 Windrose, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious Three Bedroom Condo in Gated Windsong Community! Welcome to your new home! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, very open floorplan. Vaulted ceilings throughout, very light and bright. Kitchen open to living and dining rooms, newer stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout, newer carpet. All bedrooms upstairs, all with spacious closets, vaulted ceilings. Master suite complete with cozy fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Convenient direct access 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Enclosed front patio, great for outdoor entertaining. Gated Windsong community in Aliso Viejo has it all! Perfect location, close to restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, freeway/toll road access. Complete with community pools, spas and tennis court. Available early April for a 12+ month lease term. Submit on pets with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Windrose have any available units?
19 Windrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Windrose have?
Some of 19 Windrose's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Windrose currently offering any rent specials?
19 Windrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Windrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Windrose is pet friendly.
Does 19 Windrose offer parking?
Yes, 19 Windrose offers parking.
Does 19 Windrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Windrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Windrose have a pool?
Yes, 19 Windrose has a pool.
Does 19 Windrose have accessible units?
No, 19 Windrose does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Windrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Windrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Windrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Windrose does not have units with air conditioning.
