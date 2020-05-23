19 Meadowbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling. Large family room with custom fireplace.Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Dark cherry work cabinets, breakfast bar, and large breastfast nook. Downstairs is dark wood laminate flooring and tiles. Spectacular back yard area wit built- bbq unit, Patio cover and lush hillside views behind.

Association pool/spa and local parks. Close to school, shopping center, restaurants, toll road, and local beach.