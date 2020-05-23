All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

19 Meadowbrook

19 Meadowbrook · (949) 294-5853
Location

19 Meadowbrook, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Cantora

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1806 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling. Large family room with custom fireplace.Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Dark cherry work cabinets, breakfast bar, and large breastfast nook. Downstairs is dark wood laminate flooring and tiles. Spectacular back yard area wit built- bbq unit, Patio cover and lush hillside views behind.
Association pool/spa and local parks. Close to school, shopping center, restaurants, toll road, and local beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Meadowbrook have any available units?
19 Meadowbrook has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Meadowbrook have?
Some of 19 Meadowbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Meadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
19 Meadowbrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Meadowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 19 Meadowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 19 Meadowbrook offer parking?
No, 19 Meadowbrook does not offer parking.
Does 19 Meadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Meadowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Meadowbrook have a pool?
Yes, 19 Meadowbrook has a pool.
Does 19 Meadowbrook have accessible units?
No, 19 Meadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Meadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Meadowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Meadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Meadowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
