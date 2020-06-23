All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 19 Coronado Cay Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
19 Coronado Cay Ln
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

19 Coronado Cay Ln

19 Coronado Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19 Coronado Cay Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
19 Coronado Cay Ln Available 02/25/20 Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom townhome with attached garage in Aliso Viejo! - Beautiful,bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage town home with attached 1 car garage and 1 reserved parking spot in the Coronado Tract. Freshly painted, great open floor plan with a spacious living room with fireplace. Enjoy cool views from your balcony. Open kitchen with separate dining area/breakfast nook. Master bedroom suite, with vaulted ceilings, and large bay window. Amenities include pool and spa across the way. Walking distance to Don Juan Avilla K-8 School, near Town Center Shopping Center!

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4536898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have any available units?
19 Coronado Cay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have?
Some of 19 Coronado Cay Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Coronado Cay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19 Coronado Cay Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Coronado Cay Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Coronado Cay Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19 Coronado Cay Ln does offer parking.
Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Coronado Cay Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19 Coronado Cay Ln has a pool.
Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have accessible units?
No, 19 Coronado Cay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Coronado Cay Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Coronado Cay Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Coronado Cay Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College