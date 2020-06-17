All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

18 Veneto Lane

18 Veneto Drive · (949) 482-3999
Location

18 Veneto Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Passeggio

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1162 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Passeggio community townhome boasting an amazing location. Featuring a bright and airy 1,162 sq ft floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car attached garage. Clean and in move in condition. Neutral color paint and carpet, tile, and wood flooring. Mirrored sliding doors in the bedrooms. This property offers a very private location with no road noise. Private, enclosed patio just of the living room. Short walk to the Westridge Community Park. Near the Canyon Vista Elementary School and easy access to community shopping and 73 tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Veneto Lane have any available units?
18 Veneto Lane has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Veneto Lane have?
Some of 18 Veneto Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Veneto Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 Veneto Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Veneto Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 Veneto Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 18 Veneto Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18 Veneto Lane does offer parking.
Does 18 Veneto Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Veneto Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Veneto Lane have a pool?
No, 18 Veneto Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 Veneto Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 Veneto Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Veneto Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Veneto Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Veneto Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Veneto Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
