Aliso Viejo, CA
144 Mayfair
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

144 Mayfair

144 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

144 Mayfair, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Cantora

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the awesome community of Cantora! This 3 bedroom 2.25 bath unit is bright and spacious with an nice floor plan! Living room has a cozy fireplace and is open to the dining area, which all opens up to the fantastic back backyard with beautiful trees and flowers. With eat-in kitchen space, ample counter and cabinets and stainless steel appliances you'll love the kitchen in the heart of this home. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom has a dual vanity master bathroom brighten by skylight, 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom have spacious space with ceiling fans.
Community amenities include a pool and spa. Very close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center, Springdale Park and Woodfield AVLL Park!

Great home, Great School, Great Opportunity!

Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included in the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Mayfair have any available units?
144 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 144 Mayfair have?
Some of 144 Mayfair's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
144 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 144 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 144 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 144 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 144 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Mayfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Mayfair have a pool?
Yes, 144 Mayfair has a pool.
Does 144 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 144 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
