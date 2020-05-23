144 Mayfair

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to lease in the awesome community of Cantora! This 3 bedroom 2.25 bath unit is bright and spacious with an nice floor plan! Living room has a cozy fireplace and is open to the dining area, which all opens up to the fantastic back backyard with beautiful trees and flowers. With eat-in kitchen space, ample counter and cabinets and stainless steel appliances you'll love the kitchen in the heart of this home. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom has a dual vanity master bathroom brighten by skylight, 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom have spacious space with ceiling fans.

Community amenities include a pool and spa. Very close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center, Springdale Park and Woodfield AVLL Park!



Great home, Great School, Great Opportunity!



Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included in the lease