All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 12 Peacock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
12 Peacock Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

12 Peacock Court

12 Peacock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12 Peacock Court, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY, HIGHLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT, LARGE LOT AND HUGE DRIVEWAY! Spacious floor plan featuring double door entry leading to foyer and large living and dining room with high ceilings and lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light. Family room with fireplace features French doors leading to the back yard and opens to the spectacular kitchen featuring custom designed cabinets, stone counter tops and backsplash, Viking stainless steel appliances. Main floor also features a full size laundry room with upgraded linen cabinets and stone counter top, and remodeled powder room with designer vanity, stone counter top, designer backsplash and fixtures. Upgraded flooring and baseboards, custom plantation shutters and crown molding and designer lighting fixtures. Wide staircase leading to spacious second story landing with plenty of linen cabinets and designer stone counter top. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet and spectacular master bathroom with designer stone surround tub and shower with frameless glass enclosure, designer vanity with dual stone counter top, dual sinks and accented with stunning full backsplash and upgraded fixtures. Large secondary bedrooms and remodeled full bathroom with designer vanity with stone counter top, dual sinks and stone surround tub and shower with tile accents. 3-car garage with huge driveway, large lot with view of hills and gentle slopes. Award winning schools, easy toll road & beach access and nearby nature trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Peacock Court have any available units?
12 Peacock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 12 Peacock Court have?
Some of 12 Peacock Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Peacock Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Peacock Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Peacock Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Peacock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 12 Peacock Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Peacock Court does offer parking.
Does 12 Peacock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Peacock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Peacock Court have a pool?
No, 12 Peacock Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Peacock Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Peacock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Peacock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Peacock Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Peacock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Peacock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College