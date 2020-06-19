12 Peacock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY, HIGHLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT, LARGE LOT AND HUGE DRIVEWAY! Spacious floor plan featuring double door entry leading to foyer and large living and dining room with high ceilings and lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light. Family room with fireplace features French doors leading to the back yard and opens to the spectacular kitchen featuring custom designed cabinets, stone counter tops and backsplash, Viking stainless steel appliances. Main floor also features a full size laundry room with upgraded linen cabinets and stone counter top, and remodeled powder room with designer vanity, stone counter top, designer backsplash and fixtures. Upgraded flooring and baseboards, custom plantation shutters and crown molding and designer lighting fixtures. Wide staircase leading to spacious second story landing with plenty of linen cabinets and designer stone counter top. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet and spectacular master bathroom with designer stone surround tub and shower with frameless glass enclosure, designer vanity with dual stone counter top, dual sinks and accented with stunning full backsplash and upgraded fixtures. Large secondary bedrooms and remodeled full bathroom with designer vanity with stone counter top, dual sinks and stone surround tub and shower with tile accents. 3-car garage with huge driveway, large lot with view of hills and gentle slopes. Award winning schools, easy toll road & beach access and nearby nature trails!