119 Gauguin Circle

Amenities

Stunning townhome for lease in the private neighborhood Provence D’Aliso, which offers breath-taking views, private tennis courts, pool, and a spa. Upon entering this open floor plan you will discover new wood flooring throughout the first level. The light and bright Kitchen has an abundant amount of built-in storage space, plus a breakfast bar. Perfect for entertaining, the dining room features large bay windows looking into the backyard. The living room highlights vaulted ceilings, adding an abundance of natural warm sunlight flowing throughout the home. The beautiful backyard offers a peaceful fountain ample for relaxation. Upstairs the Master Suite features dual sinks, a large jetted shower/tub, and a walk-in closet with built-in storage. The two secondary upper level bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors, plus a full hallway bathroom. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. New paint. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.