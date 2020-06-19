All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
11 Sandcastle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

11 Sandcastle

11 Sandcastle · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Upgraded 3 bedroom two story town home in Villas South with open floor plan and views. The main level features hardwood floors, new paint, light and bright living room with cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace, dining room and open to the enclosed yard with a view. Updated kitchen with Quartz counters, updated back splash, breakfast bar, stainless appliances including gas oven, microwave and refrigerator. Direct access to the 2 car attached garage with laundry. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in shower. The additional two secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom with tub/shower combo. The backyard is great for entertaining offering a view, room for BBQ, seating area and has privacy slope behind. This community has a sparking pool/spa and convenient location to high school, parks and nearby stores, restaurants, toll road and only 15 minutes to the beach! Award winning schools makes this the perfect place to call home! This area enjoys lots of parks and trails. Town Center shopping offers movies, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Sandcastle have any available units?
11 Sandcastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 11 Sandcastle have?
Some of 11 Sandcastle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Sandcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 11 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 11 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Sandcastle offers parking.
Does 11 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Sandcastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Sandcastle have a pool?
Yes, 11 Sandcastle has a pool.
Does 11 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 11 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Sandcastle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Sandcastle does not have units with air conditioning.

