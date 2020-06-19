11 Sandcastle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Upgraded 3 bedroom two story town home in Villas South with open floor plan and views. The main level features hardwood floors, new paint, light and bright living room with cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace, dining room and open to the enclosed yard with a view. Updated kitchen with Quartz counters, updated back splash, breakfast bar, stainless appliances including gas oven, microwave and refrigerator. Direct access to the 2 car attached garage with laundry. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in shower. The additional two secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom with tub/shower combo. The backyard is great for entertaining offering a view, room for BBQ, seating area and has privacy slope behind. This community has a sparking pool/spa and convenient location to high school, parks and nearby stores, restaurants, toll road and only 15 minutes to the beach! Award winning schools makes this the perfect place to call home! This area enjoys lots of parks and trails. Town Center shopping offers movies, restaurants and shopping.