10 Allaire Way

Beautifully upgraded DETACHED HOUSE in Aliso Viejo! Located in a highly sought-after gated community, this home has it all! Features a large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, stone back-splash, custom cabinets, upgraded stainless Thermador range, convection oven, stainless steel appliances and a farm sink. Wrought iron staircase, hardwood floors upstairs, plantation shutters, recessed lighting throughout, separate laundry room and a spacious master suite. This home also features your own driveway, stunning curb appeal, within walking distance to award-winning schools, parks and so much more!