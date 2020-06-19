1 Willowood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

WOW - HIGHLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT, END UNIT that seems like a single family home. Spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows that brighten each room. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, garden window, lots of storage and breakfast bar. Living room with travertine fireplace surround, seperate dining room, large family room off the kitchen area. All bathrooms have also been remodeled with granite counter tops, sinks and brushed nickel faucets, light fixtures and designer mirrors. Spacious bedrooms with master suite that has dual sinks, large walk-in shower and walk in closet. Vinyl windows and doors with dual sliders to your large wrap around patio & yard - lots of room for entertaining! This model also includes neutral interior paint, new carpeting upstairs, laminate flooring downstairs, custom baseboards, six-panel doors & brush nickel hardware. Oversized 2-car garage with epoxy floor and full driveway. Located a short distance to the pool and plenty of guest parking across the street. Centrally located to shops & parks.