Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

428 Mitchell Ave - 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom - Love Where You Live. 428 Mitchell Avenue is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, 1,900 square foot condo. A beautiful newer built home that is fantastically located within easy access to San Francisco and Oakland; a pedestrian friendly, urban village on the waterfront in an ideal setting for a new walkable lifestyle. This townhome style condo has a convenient downstairs bedroom and open second floor living space and half bath. Each bedroom has its very own en-suite bathroom. Along with impressive high ceilings and tall doors, other exceptional features throughout the three level residence include exquisite high-end Bosch gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dimming recessed lighting, and slam proof cabinetry. Other features include spacious bedrooms, sizable bathrooms, front porch, a private two-car garage, and lots of storage space for everyday or future needs.



Enjoy some fresh air in the morning from your balcony that overlooks the Alameda/Oakland Estuary. Near the expansive Village Green Park. Convenient commute to San Francisco via the Ferry, BART, Caltrain, and major freeways. Steps from Brand-new Target and Safeway. Restaurants, offices and entertainment venues nearby. Renter's Insurance Required.



Lease Terms: One Year Lease

?Rent: $4800/month?

Security Deposit: $5500?

Tenant pays all utilities

No Pets

30% Rental Fee



Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team



To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.



Do not disturb residents.

Cerda-Zein Real Estate, Inc is an equal housing opportunity company.

Listed by CZRE, Lic #01878914

See more rentals at https://cerda-zein.com/for-rent/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902526)