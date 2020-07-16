All apartments in Alameda
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

428 Mitchell Ave

428 Mitchell Avenue · (510) 522-5888
Location

428 Mitchell Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 Mitchell Ave · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
428 Mitchell Ave - 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom - Love Where You Live. 428 Mitchell Avenue is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, 1,900 square foot condo. A beautiful newer built home that is fantastically located within easy access to San Francisco and Oakland; a pedestrian friendly, urban village on the waterfront in an ideal setting for a new walkable lifestyle. This townhome style condo has a convenient downstairs bedroom and open second floor living space and half bath. Each bedroom has its very own en-suite bathroom. Along with impressive high ceilings and tall doors, other exceptional features throughout the three level residence include exquisite high-end Bosch gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dimming recessed lighting, and slam proof cabinetry. Other features include spacious bedrooms, sizable bathrooms, front porch, a private two-car garage, and lots of storage space for everyday or future needs.

Enjoy some fresh air in the morning from your balcony that overlooks the Alameda/Oakland Estuary. Near the expansive Village Green Park. Convenient commute to San Francisco via the Ferry, BART, Caltrain, and major freeways. Steps from Brand-new Target and Safeway. Restaurants, offices and entertainment venues nearby. Renter's Insurance Required.

Lease Terms: One Year Lease
?Rent: $4800/month?
Security Deposit: $5500?
Tenant pays all utilities
No Pets
30% Rental Fee

Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team

To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.

Do not disturb residents.
Cerda-Zein Real Estate, Inc is an equal housing opportunity company.
Listed by CZRE, Lic #01878914
See more rentals at https://cerda-zein.com/for-rent/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Mitchell Ave have any available units?
428 Mitchell Ave has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 428 Mitchell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
428 Mitchell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Mitchell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 428 Mitchell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 428 Mitchell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 428 Mitchell Ave offers parking.
Does 428 Mitchell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Mitchell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Mitchell Ave have a pool?
No, 428 Mitchell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 428 Mitchell Ave have accessible units?
No, 428 Mitchell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Mitchell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Mitchell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Mitchell Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Mitchell Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
