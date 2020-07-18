All apartments in Alameda
1545 Benton Street

1545 Benton Street · (415) 516-6976
Location

1545 Benton Street, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Situated in a great neighborhood filled with beautiful Victorians and walkable to most errands, this bright ground floor in-law has over 1, 000 square feet of well-appointed, comfortable living space.Newly updated, the one bedroom, one bathroom unit has a full kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, new laminate floors throughout, and private entrance. Currently provided semi-furnished, with all the comforts of home.

Located between the amenities of Park Street and Webster Street, this unit has abundant transitoptions with AC Transit's Route 19 (12th Street and Fruitvale BART), Route 51 (12th Streetm Fruitvale, and Rockridge BART), and Line 0 (Transbay to San Francisco) within a block, and it two blocks from the Cross Alameda Bicycle Trail to the San Francisco Bay Ferry.

Notable Features:
- Built 1889
- Queen Anne Moorish style Triplex
- Preserved Victorian features- Private entrance- Beautifully landscaped

Property Unit Highlights:
- 1, 049 square feet
- 1 Bedroom
- Large living room
- 1 Bathroom with vintage clawfoot tub
- Full kitchen with gas oven/stove, full size refrigerator, and new cabinets
- Sitting room w/breakfast nook
- Bay windows with lots of natural light
- In-unit laundry room with washer and dryer

Key details:
- Rent: $2, 475
- Security Deposit: $3, 700
-Background Check Fee (if selected): $55
- Semi-Furnished as pictured- One year lease available (inquire about additional lease options)
- Owner pays: Gas, Water, Landscaping
- Tenant pays: Garbage, Electric, Cable/Internet- Ample Street parking
- No Pets
- No Smoking-
Furnishings can be removed upon request
- Video and/or in-person walkthroughs can be scheduled for qualified applicants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

