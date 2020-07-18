1545 Benton Street

Amenities

Situated in a great neighborhood filled with beautiful Victorians and walkable to most errands, this bright ground floor in-law has over 1, 000 square feet of well-appointed, comfortable living space.Newly updated, the one bedroom, one bathroom unit has a full kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, new laminate floors throughout, and private entrance. Currently provided semi-furnished, with all the comforts of home.



Located between the amenities of Park Street and Webster Street, this unit has abundant transitoptions with AC Transit's Route 19 (12th Street and Fruitvale BART), Route 51 (12th Streetm Fruitvale, and Rockridge BART), and Line 0 (Transbay to San Francisco) within a block, and it two blocks from the Cross Alameda Bicycle Trail to the San Francisco Bay Ferry.



Notable Features:

- Built 1889

- Queen Anne Moorish style Triplex

- Preserved Victorian features- Private entrance- Beautifully landscaped



Property Unit Highlights:

- 1, 049 square feet

- 1 Bedroom

- Large living room

- 1 Bathroom with vintage clawfoot tub

- Full kitchen with gas oven/stove, full size refrigerator, and new cabinets

- Sitting room w/breakfast nook

- Bay windows with lots of natural light

- In-unit laundry room with washer and dryer



Key details:

- Rent: $2, 475

- Security Deposit: $3, 700

-Background Check Fee (if selected): $55

- Semi-Furnished as pictured- One year lease available (inquire about additional lease options)

- Owner pays: Gas, Water, Landscaping

- Tenant pays: Garbage, Electric, Cable/Internet- Ample Street parking

- No Pets

- No Smoking-

Furnishings can be removed upon request

- Video and/or in-person walkthroughs can be scheduled for qualified applicants



