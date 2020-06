Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1122 Hillery Way - Move-in special 30% Rental Fee to be split in half!



Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available for rent NOW! This lovely 2 story house is equipped with tile flooring, a fireplace and washer and dryer hook ups. This unit does have a 2 car attached garage for convenience. Gorgeous counter tops complement the light brown cabinets with a dual oven. His and her sinks in the bathroom.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.



**No weekend tours

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3979110)