11611 West Longley Lane, Youngtown, AZ 85363 Agua Fria Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in popular Agua Fria Ranch! New kitchen appliances and interior paint. Tasteful colors throughout this home. Separate living and family rooms. New carpet on stairs leading up to a nice loft. Easy care landscaping. Washer and dryer are not warranted.No cats please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11611 W Longley Lane have any available units?
11611 W Longley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11611 W Longley Lane have?
Some of 11611 W Longley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11611 W Longley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11611 W Longley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.