11611 W Longley Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in popular Agua Fria Ranch! New kitchen appliances and interior paint. Tasteful colors throughout this home. Separate living and family rooms. New carpet on stairs leading up to a nice loft. Easy care landscaping. Washer and dryer are not warranted.No cats please.