All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 11611 W Longley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
11611 W Longley Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

11611 W Longley Lane

11611 West Longley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11611 West Longley Lane, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in popular Agua Fria Ranch! New kitchen appliances and interior paint. Tasteful colors throughout this home. Separate living and family rooms. New carpet on stairs leading up to a nice loft. Easy care landscaping. Washer and dryer are not warranted.No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11611 W Longley Lane have any available units?
11611 W Longley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11611 W Longley Lane have?
Some of 11611 W Longley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11611 W Longley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11611 W Longley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11611 W Longley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11611 W Longley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 11611 W Longley Lane offer parking?
No, 11611 W Longley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11611 W Longley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11611 W Longley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11611 W Longley Lane have a pool?
No, 11611 W Longley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11611 W Longley Lane have accessible units?
No, 11611 W Longley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11611 W Longley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11611 W Longley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11611 W Longley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11611 W Longley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
El Mirage, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College