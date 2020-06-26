All apartments in Tempe
940 East Loma Vista Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:36 AM

940 East Loma Vista Drive

940 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

940 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
940 East Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 940 East Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
940 East Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 East Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 East Loma Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 940 East Loma Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 East Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 940 East Loma Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 940 East Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 East Loma Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 East Loma Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 East Loma Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
