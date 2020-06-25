929 E Lamplighter Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

4 bedrms (or 3 + office), 2 baths single level home with well kept pool in highly sought after Lakes of Tempe resort-like community. Large 2 car garage.Nice carpeting and plenty of tile. Large vaulted ceiling family room with gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. All stay. Washer/Drier included. New water heater. Just 1/2 block from the main lake. Tenant has access to the Lakes amenities with a annual fee. including lakes, boating, fishing, clubhouse with Olympic HEATED pool, spa, tennis courts, handball, FITNESS CENTER, tot lot with kiddie pool, picnic areas, e MORE are yours to enjoy! Easy to ASU, airport, highways. Water softener as-is. Includes weekly Pool service.