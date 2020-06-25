All apartments in Tempe
929 E Lamplighter Ln
929 E Lamplighter Ln

929 East Lamplighter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

929 East Lamplighter Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4 bedrms (or 3 + office), 2 baths single level home with well kept pool in highly sought after Lakes of Tempe resort-like community. Large 2 car garage.Nice carpeting and plenty of tile. Large vaulted ceiling family room with gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. All stay. Washer/Drier included. New water heater. Just 1/2 block from the main lake. Tenant has access to the Lakes amenities with a annual fee. including lakes, boating, fishing, clubhouse with Olympic HEATED pool, spa, tennis courts, handball, FITNESS CENTER, tot lot with kiddie pool, picnic areas, e MORE are yours to enjoy! Easy to ASU, airport, highways. Water softener as-is. Includes weekly Pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 E Lamplighter Ln have any available units?
929 E Lamplighter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 E Lamplighter Ln have?
Some of 929 E Lamplighter Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 E Lamplighter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
929 E Lamplighter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 E Lamplighter Ln pet-friendly?
No, 929 E Lamplighter Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 929 E Lamplighter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 929 E Lamplighter Ln offers parking.
Does 929 E Lamplighter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 E Lamplighter Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 E Lamplighter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 929 E Lamplighter Ln has a pool.
Does 929 E Lamplighter Ln have accessible units?
No, 929 E Lamplighter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 929 E Lamplighter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 E Lamplighter Ln has units with dishwashers.
