All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 5715 South Siesta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
5715 South Siesta Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5715 South Siesta Lane

5715 South Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5715 South Siesta Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,670 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features tiled floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 South Siesta Lane have any available units?
5715 South Siesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 South Siesta Lane have?
Some of 5715 South Siesta Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 South Siesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5715 South Siesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 South Siesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 South Siesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5715 South Siesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5715 South Siesta Lane offers parking.
Does 5715 South Siesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 South Siesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 South Siesta Lane have a pool?
No, 5715 South Siesta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5715 South Siesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 5715 South Siesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 South Siesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 South Siesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College