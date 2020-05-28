All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4901 S CalleLosCerros 269
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

4901 S CalleLosCerros 269

4901 S Calle Los Cerros Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4901 S Calle Los Cerros Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse near Baseline and 48th St. - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse near Baseline and 48th St. in a well maintained community. Loft Bedroom has its own private bathroom and there are private stairs to the garage, balcony, and french doors. New tile and carpet just installed with a fresh paint job throughout!! ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE5051726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 have any available units?
4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 have?
Some of 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 currently offering any rent specials?
4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 is pet friendly.
Does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 offer parking?
Yes, 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 offers parking.
Does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 have a pool?
No, 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 does not have a pool.
Does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 have accessible units?
No, 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 S CalleLosCerros 269 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College