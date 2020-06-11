Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2805 S Kenneth Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2805 S Kenneth Pl
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2805 S Kenneth Pl
2805 South Kenneth Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2805 South Kenneth Place, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 br 3 bath with a POOL in Tempe!! Minutes from ASU, US 60 and anything else you might want! Large driveway, RV gate, ceiling fans, washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Pool Service INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 S Kenneth Pl have any available units?
2805 S Kenneth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2805 S Kenneth Pl have?
Some of 2805 S Kenneth Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2805 S Kenneth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2805 S Kenneth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 S Kenneth Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2805 S Kenneth Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2805 S Kenneth Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2805 S Kenneth Pl offers parking.
Does 2805 S Kenneth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 S Kenneth Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 S Kenneth Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2805 S Kenneth Pl has a pool.
Does 2805 S Kenneth Pl have accessible units?
No, 2805 S Kenneth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 S Kenneth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 S Kenneth Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College