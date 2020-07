Amenities

AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/20!4 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Tempe near ASU. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine tile, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. All appliances stay with home. Granite counters and travertine continue into remodeled bathrooms. Open, spacious floor plan with formal dining room leading to large living space. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Nice backyard with extended covered patio with ceiling fans.