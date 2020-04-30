131 E LA JOLLA Drive

Amenities

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home in unbeatable location near ASU, Mill Ave., 101, I-10, US60 & 202 freeways, Sky Harbor & lots of shopping and dining. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, large island, custom shaker style white cabinets with wine rack, double ovens, large refrigerator, built-in microwave, all stainless steel appliances - truly a chef's kitchen! Beautiful stone wood burning fireplace in living room. Wood plank tile flooring throughout - no carpet! Bedrooms are generous in size with built-in closet organizers & built-in shelving in some rooms. Master features upgraded en suite bathroom. Oversized backyard with large covered patio and sparkling PebbleTec pool with tanning shelf. Dual pane windows will help keep your A/C bill low! Full 2 car garage!