131 E LA JOLLA Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

131 E LA JOLLA Drive

131 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home in unbeatable location near ASU, Mill Ave., 101, I-10, US60 & 202 freeways, Sky Harbor & lots of shopping and dining. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, large island, custom shaker style white cabinets with wine rack, double ovens, large refrigerator, built-in microwave, all stainless steel appliances - truly a chef's kitchen! Beautiful stone wood burning fireplace in living room. Wood plank tile flooring throughout - no carpet! Bedrooms are generous in size with built-in closet organizers & built-in shelving in some rooms. Master features upgraded en suite bathroom. Oversized backyard with large covered patio and sparkling PebbleTec pool with tanning shelf. Dual pane windows will help keep your A/C bill low! Full 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive have any available units?
131 E LA JOLLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive have?
Some of 131 E LA JOLLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 E LA JOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 E LA JOLLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 E LA JOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 E LA JOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 E LA JOLLA Drive offers parking.
Does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 E LA JOLLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 131 E LA JOLLA Drive has a pool.
Does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 E LA JOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
