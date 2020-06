Amenities

fireplace oven refrigerator

Charming home located on a cul de sac street in a wonderful Tempe Neighborhood. Close to ASU and all of Tempe's amenities. This comfortable home has 2 bedrooms on the west side and 2 on the east side with a good sized living room to share. The large grassy backyard and tempe neighborhood location are calling your name.