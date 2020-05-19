All apartments in Tempe
1222 West Baseline Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:43 AM

1222 West Baseline Road

1222 W Baseline Rd · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1222 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pjpu6VSYaHx

Come home and curl up around the fireplace in your new townhome in Tempe! This one-story 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome also has a one-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint and new carpet in select rooms. Use of community pool. Come view today! No pets.

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 West Baseline Road have any available units?
1222 West Baseline Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 West Baseline Road have?
Some of 1222 West Baseline Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 West Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
1222 West Baseline Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 West Baseline Road pet-friendly?
No, 1222 West Baseline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1222 West Baseline Road offer parking?
Yes, 1222 West Baseline Road does offer parking.
Does 1222 West Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 West Baseline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 West Baseline Road have a pool?
Yes, 1222 West Baseline Road has a pool.
Does 1222 West Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 1222 West Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 West Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 West Baseline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
