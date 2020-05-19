1222 West Baseline Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pjpu6VSYaHx



Come home and curl up around the fireplace in your new townhome in Tempe! This one-story 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome also has a one-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint and new carpet in select rooms. Use of community pool. Come view today! No pets.



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

