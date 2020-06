Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**APPROVED APP AS OF FRIDAY FEB 21ST*** AWAITING EM TO SWITCH TO PENDING** WOW - Clean and cozy townhome in the heart of Tempe! Awesome floorpan with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, interior laundry (washer and dryer included) and a one car garage WITH additional reserved parking spot!! This community is quiet and well maintained. Don't miss out on this townhome, it will go fast! Come see it today!