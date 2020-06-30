1113 E Marigold Ln

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

3 Bed 2 Bath Super Clean and Ready to RENT Tempe / Scottsdale Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: PAPAGO GARDENS



This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in the North Tempe, South Scottsdale border. Seconds from ASU stadium. Minutes from all of Scottsdale's shopping.All newer appliances for the chef in the family. New Carpet & Fresh paint. Newer A/C to ensure your comfortable throughout the summer months. Large grass front and back yard. Home taken care of with pride. Looking for the next great tenant. Lawn care included.



Cross Streets: Scottsdale & McKellips Directions: From McKellips south on Bridawreath St to Marigold Ln The East to the property.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



