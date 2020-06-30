All apartments in Tempe
1113 E Marigold Ln
1113 E Marigold Ln

1113 East Marigold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1113 East Marigold Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Super Clean and Ready to RENT Tempe / Scottsdale Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: PAPAGO GARDENS

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in the North Tempe, South Scottsdale border. Seconds from ASU stadium. Minutes from all of Scottsdale's shopping.All newer appliances for the chef in the family. New Carpet & Fresh paint. Newer A/C to ensure your comfortable throughout the summer months. Large grass front and back yard. Home taken care of with pride. Looking for the next great tenant. Lawn care included.

Cross Streets: Scottsdale & McKellips Directions: From McKellips south on Bridawreath St to Marigold Ln The East to the property.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5572199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 E Marigold Ln have any available units?
1113 E Marigold Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1113 E Marigold Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1113 E Marigold Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 E Marigold Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 E Marigold Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1113 E Marigold Ln offer parking?
No, 1113 E Marigold Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1113 E Marigold Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 E Marigold Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 E Marigold Ln have a pool?
No, 1113 E Marigold Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1113 E Marigold Ln have accessible units?
No, 1113 E Marigold Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 E Marigold Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 E Marigold Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 E Marigold Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 E Marigold Ln has units with air conditioning.

