Tempe, AZ
1109 Maple Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1109 Maple Ave

1109 South Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 South Maple Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Historical Charmer in the heart of Tempe - A historical charmer with huge backyard located in the esteemed Maple/Ash, Tempe neighborhood. ** Perfect for walkers ** This home is a fully furnished rental that has it all including, housewares and linens. Built in 1927 this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom is centered in the remarkable, Maple/Ash neighborhood of Tempe. This home has the original hardwood floors, plaster walls, and a large back yard. Renovated kitchen & bathroom, plenty of updates and very well taken care of, it is a quick 2-minute walk to Mill & University- shopping and restaurants, right across the street from ASU. Close to everything, Tempe Towne Lake, ASU, the 202 freeway, Sky Harbor airport and Light rail!

12 Month lease required.
$2195month + tax of 1.8% $39.51 = $2234.51
Tenant responsible for all utilities

Due to the historical charm of the house and an effort to preserve the home, should tenant want internet/cable only existing wiring can be used. No satellites or new wiring can be placed. Home is currently wired for Cox Communications.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4882898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Maple Ave have any available units?
1109 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Maple Ave have?
Some of 1109 Maple Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1109 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 1109 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 1109 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

