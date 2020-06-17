All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1106 E Weber Dr # 1009

1106 East Weber Drive · (480) 838-9558 ext. 103
Location

1106 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Newport 1009 - Ultra modern urban architecture with all the conveniences and amenities you could dream of. This home is Energy Star Certified. Stainless steal appliances, custom bathrooms designs, stylish tiling flooring and more.This newer construction town home in Tempe is ready to move. The Unit is open and bright home is located close to Tempe town center as well as Scottsdale, Freeway access, shopping and entertainment is only moments away. This is convenience at its finest. Community has pool, spa and Ramada.

Call 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property

(RLNE2970029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 have any available units?
1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 currently offering any rent specials?
1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 pet-friendly?
No, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 offer parking?
No, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 does not offer parking.
Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 have a pool?
Yes, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 has a pool.
Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 have accessible units?
No, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 E Weber Dr # 1009 does not have units with air conditioning.
