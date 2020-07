1104 E GENEVA Drive

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM HOME FEATURING GRANITE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, NEW CARPET AND TILE FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, AND OVER 2,000 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. THIS HOME FEATURES A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BACK YARD WHICH HAS 5 FULL GROWN SAGUAROS. MASTER BATH HAS DUAL VANITIES AND TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. BRAND NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS AND A NEWER A/C UNIT MAKE THIS A COOL AND INVITING HOME. CORNER LOT FEATURES AN R/V GATE FOR BOAT OR R/V STORAGE IF NEEDED.