Surprise, AZ
27484 N 175th
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:43 PM

27484 N 175th

27484 N 175th Dr · No Longer Available
Surprise
Location

27484 N 175th Dr, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Dual Masters, 3 car garage, Amazing Resort Style Back YardEnjoy your private resort right in your own backyard! Stunning 6 Bed, 5 Bath + Den & Loft. 3 Car Garage. Open floor plan boasts 2,697 Sqft!Beautiful tile flooring in living areas, kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms and upstairs loft. 2 Master Suites, one downstairs, both with custom walk in showers. You'll love your huge granite Kitchen Island and plenty of storage space, complete with wine bar. Plantation shutters and built ins throughout. All bathrooms have granite countertops and custom cabinets. The office has built in double desks with granite counter tops and built in cabinets. Dining area has a built in table and bench seating.The backyard is an entertainers dream the pool has a swim up bar, lounge/Baja shelf, waterfall and slide. Step down BBQ with pergola cover is right next to the fire pit. All this and MUCH more!Dogs will be considered with an extra pet deposit, no cats will be allowed. Rent includes weekly pool service**Contact Mary to schedule your visit mary@azvam.com 623-398-5502**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27484 N 175th have any available units?
27484 N 175th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 27484 N 175th have?
Some of 27484 N 175th's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27484 N 175th currently offering any rent specials?
27484 N 175th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27484 N 175th pet-friendly?
Yes, 27484 N 175th is pet friendly.
Does 27484 N 175th offer parking?
Yes, 27484 N 175th offers parking.
Does 27484 N 175th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27484 N 175th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27484 N 175th have a pool?
Yes, 27484 N 175th has a pool.
Does 27484 N 175th have accessible units?
No, 27484 N 175th does not have accessible units.
Does 27484 N 175th have units with dishwashers?
No, 27484 N 175th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27484 N 175th have units with air conditioning?
No, 27484 N 175th does not have units with air conditioning.

