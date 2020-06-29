27484 N 175th

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Dual Masters, 3 car garage, Amazing Resort Style Back YardEnjoy your private resort right in your own backyard! Stunning 6 Bed, 5 Bath + Den & Loft. 3 Car Garage. Open floor plan boasts 2,697 Sqft!Beautiful tile flooring in living areas, kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms and upstairs loft. 2 Master Suites, one downstairs, both with custom walk in showers. You'll love your huge granite Kitchen Island and plenty of storage space, complete with wine bar. Plantation shutters and built ins throughout. All bathrooms have granite countertops and custom cabinets. The office has built in double desks with granite counter tops and built in cabinets. Dining area has a built in table and bench seating.The backyard is an entertainers dream the pool has a swim up bar, lounge/Baja shelf, waterfall and slide. Step down BBQ with pergola cover is right next to the fire pit. All this and MUCH more!Dogs will be considered with an extra pet deposit, no cats will be allowed. Rent includes weekly pool service**Contact Mary to schedule your visit mary@azvam.com 623-398-5502**