27352 N 175TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RIDGE FLOOR PLAN IN DESERT OASIS. THIS POPULAR FLOOR PLAN IS SITUATED ON A GREAT CORNER LOT. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOMS + DEN FLOOR PLAN. THE KITCHEN OPENS TO THE GREAT ROOM AND IS THE HEART OF THE HOME. THE HOME IS PACKED FULL OF UPGRADES WHICH INCLUDE MAPLE 36''/42'' KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FLOORING UPGRADES THROUGHOUT AND A FIREPLACE. THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG. FILL OUT THE APPLICATION TODAY http://www.azvam.com/rentals/27352-n-175th-dr-surprise-az-85387-1096/