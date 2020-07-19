Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

25853 North Desert Mesa Drive Available 03/01/19 25853 North Desert Mesa Drive Surprise, AZ 85387 - Wonderful home in the super desirable community of Desert Oasis! Large formal living and dining rooms, Large kitchen with island, granite countertops, cherry cabinets and pantry overlooking family room. Bedroom + Full Bathroom downstairs is perfect for a mother in law or guest suite. Upstairs features a spacious loft, 2 additional bedrooms and the master suite offering a large walk in closet and en suite bath with his/her sinks and a separate tub/shower. 3 car garage is perfect for all of your toys! Backyard features artificial grass and granite throughout with a fancy garden.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Surprise Rental Sales Tax of 2.2% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE2515548)