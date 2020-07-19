Amenities
25853 North Desert Mesa Drive Available 03/01/19 25853 North Desert Mesa Drive Surprise, AZ 85387 - Wonderful home in the super desirable community of Desert Oasis! Large formal living and dining rooms, Large kitchen with island, granite countertops, cherry cabinets and pantry overlooking family room. Bedroom + Full Bathroom downstairs is perfect for a mother in law or guest suite. Upstairs features a spacious loft, 2 additional bedrooms and the master suite offering a large walk in closet and en suite bath with his/her sinks and a separate tub/shower. 3 car garage is perfect for all of your toys! Backyard features artificial grass and granite throughout with a fancy garden.
$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Surprise Rental Sales Tax of 2.2% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.
(RLNE2515548)