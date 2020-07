Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

VERY WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS HOME IN SUN CITY GRAND - GREAT ROOM - AREA OFF OF ENTRY POSSIBLY USED AS A DEN - KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, BREAKFAST BAR, PANTRY, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE - MASTER BEDROOM WITH BAY WINDOW, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET - THIS MODEL HAS AN EXTRA 6.5 FEET OF EXTRA ROOM IN THE 2ND BEDROOM - COULD BE USED AS A 2ND MASTER - WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED - LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE -