Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

19915 N ECHO RIM Drive

19915 North Echo Rim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19915 North Echo Rim Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful single story, 2 bedroom home available in desirable age restricted golf course community, Sun City Grand Durango. Love where you live while enjoying the resort style ammenities including golf, pool, spa, tennis, clubhouse, media room and much more. Inside the home is bright and very well maintained, featuring a spacious living area, a den/office space, a neutral color scheme, pristine tile and plush carpet in all of the right places. Eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, black appliances, a pantry and plenty of attractive light wood cabinetry. The master suite is huge and includes a bay window, walk-in closet and bathroom with walk-in shower. You will love the large backyard with covered patio, a perfect spot to enjoy the desert breeze. This one will go fast. Dont miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have any available units?
19915 N ECHO RIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have?
Some of 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19915 N ECHO RIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive offers parking.
Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive has a pool.
Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19915 N ECHO RIM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
