19915 N ECHO RIM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful single story, 2 bedroom home available in desirable age restricted golf course community, Sun City Grand Durango. Love where you live while enjoying the resort style ammenities including golf, pool, spa, tennis, clubhouse, media room and much more. Inside the home is bright and very well maintained, featuring a spacious living area, a den/office space, a neutral color scheme, pristine tile and plush carpet in all of the right places. Eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, black appliances, a pantry and plenty of attractive light wood cabinetry. The master suite is huge and includes a bay window, walk-in closet and bathroom with walk-in shower. You will love the large backyard with covered patio, a perfect spot to enjoy the desert breeze. This one will go fast. Dont miss it.