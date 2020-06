Amenities

Leased Dec 2020 thru Apr 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL IN SUN CITY GRAND, ARIZONA. 2 BR's + Den/Office. Master BR Suite is split apart for added privacy when having guests. King bed in Master, Queen bed in BR #2, and Q sleep sofa in Den/Office. Tastefully furnished. Granite counters in well equipped Kitchen. Very private back yard and patio. Gas BBQ grill. 2-car Garage. Please No Pets and No Smokers. One occupant must be age 45 or greater. Already leased Dec 20 thru April 21. Rent is $3250 monthly for Hi-Season Jan thru Apr. $2000 monthly for all other months