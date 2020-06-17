All apartments in Surprise
19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way

19176 North Tamarisk Flower Way · (602) 410-5085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19176 North Tamarisk Flower Way, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Sun City Grand is available for move in on April 1st! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Sun City Grand is available for move in on April 1st! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home has been completely remolded and features new tile floors, ceiling fans through out, a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including a flat top electric stove. New washer and dryer is also included. The property is beautifully landscaped front and back. The backyard has an extended covered patio, built in bar and BBQ, and is fenced for total privacy. THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE! The property is located in Sun City Grand with access to golf, restaurants, and a fitness center. This is a 55+ community.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. Property will be UNFURNISHED!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5665928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have any available units?
19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have?
Some of 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way currently offering any rent specials?
19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way is pet friendly.
Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way offer parking?
No, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way does not offer parking.
Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have a pool?
Yes, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way has a pool.
Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have accessible units?
No, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way does not have units with air conditioning.
