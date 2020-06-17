19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill

2 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Sun City Grand is available for move in on April 1st! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Sun City Grand is available for move in on April 1st! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home has been completely remolded and features new tile floors, ceiling fans through out, a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including a flat top electric stove. New washer and dryer is also included. The property is beautifully landscaped front and back. The backyard has an extended covered patio, built in bar and BBQ, and is fenced for total privacy. THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE! The property is located in Sun City Grand with access to golf, restaurants, and a fitness center. This is a 55+ community.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. Property will be UNFURNISHED!



No Cats Allowed



