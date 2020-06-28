All apartments in Surprise
18916 N ALAMEDA Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

18916 North Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18916 North Alameda Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Amenities

Very nice home in the heart of luxurious Sun City Grand! Less than a handfull of rentals available in Sun City Grand at any time! Two bedrooms and two baths, all tile and spacious open kitchen with eating area. All appliances included. Large master bedroom and big walk-in closet. Inside laundry with included washer and dryer. Lots of storage space. Outside, enjoy your fenced private back yard. Take advantage of all the amenities Sun City Grand has to offer, golf, recreation centers, clubs and pools! These don't last long, take a look at this one before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
18916 N ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18916 N ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive offers parking.
Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive has a pool.
Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18916 N ALAMEDA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
