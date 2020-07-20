All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 18597 West Mescal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
18597 West Mescal Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:53 PM

18597 West Mescal Street

18597 West Mescal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18597 West Mescal Street, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story split floor plan home will draw you in with it's Gourmet Kitchen, Espresso Cabinets, single Farmhouse kitchen sink double ovens, and granite counter tops. Stunning tiled master bathroom along with a separate tub and shower. Owners will be installing rock in back yard over the next month and they are willing to provide washer and dryer if desired. We cant wait to see you fall in love with this home!

Pets upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18597 West Mescal Street have any available units?
18597 West Mescal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18597 West Mescal Street have?
Some of 18597 West Mescal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18597 West Mescal Street currently offering any rent specials?
18597 West Mescal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18597 West Mescal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18597 West Mescal Street is pet friendly.
Does 18597 West Mescal Street offer parking?
No, 18597 West Mescal Street does not offer parking.
Does 18597 West Mescal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18597 West Mescal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18597 West Mescal Street have a pool?
No, 18597 West Mescal Street does not have a pool.
Does 18597 West Mescal Street have accessible units?
No, 18597 West Mescal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18597 West Mescal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18597 West Mescal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18597 West Mescal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18597 West Mescal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College