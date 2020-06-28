You'll fall in love from the moment you drive up and see the grand entrance and front patio! From the entry way you'll walk into a formal dining room leading to the open great room and adjoining eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is open with plenty of natural light plus lots of storage which includes a kitchen island. Through the double doors at the top of the stairs awaits your master suite with plenty of room for even the largest of bedroom sets!***NO CATS***IF IT'S ACTIVE-IT'S AVAILABLE**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have any available units?
18528 W DOUGLAS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have?
Some of 18528 W DOUGLAS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18528 W DOUGLAS Way currently offering any rent specials?
18528 W DOUGLAS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.