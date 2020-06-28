All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 18528 W DOUGLAS Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
18528 W DOUGLAS Way
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

18528 W DOUGLAS Way

18528 West Douglas Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18528 West Douglas Way, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
You'll fall in love from the moment you drive up and see the grand entrance and front patio! From the entry way you'll walk into a formal dining room leading to the open great room and adjoining eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is open with plenty of natural light plus lots of storage which includes a kitchen island. Through the double doors at the top of the stairs awaits your master suite with plenty of room for even the largest of bedroom sets!***NO CATS***IF IT'S ACTIVE-IT'S AVAILABLE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have any available units?
18528 W DOUGLAS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have?
Some of 18528 W DOUGLAS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18528 W DOUGLAS Way currently offering any rent specials?
18528 W DOUGLAS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18528 W DOUGLAS Way pet-friendly?
No, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way offer parking?
No, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way does not offer parking.
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have a pool?
No, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way does not have a pool.
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have accessible units?
No, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18528 W DOUGLAS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18528 W DOUGLAS Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College