Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! The rental that has it all! This home is immaculate and completely upgraded and ready for move in. Open floorplan with chefs kitchen and plenty of storage. 43'' cabinets and quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, water softener and much more! All rooms have ceiling fans, wood like tile throughout the home and carpeting in the bedrooms. Call today for your private tour, you won't be disappointed!