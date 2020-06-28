All apartments in Surprise
18450 W Ivy Ln.
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

18450 W Ivy Ln

18450 West Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18450 West Ivy Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6 beds 4.5 baths 4,752 sqft
Magnificent home in Surprise Farms-this is an Entertainers Dreams Home. This home is loaded with upgrades, has 3 car garage, sits on a large corner lot with a Heated Pool and Spa (pool has a slide) and covered back patio. Home has solar, owner reports current average APS Summer bill $160-$200 (and $36 the rest of the year). Large kitchen with lots of storage, gas oven/stove, stainless side by side fridge, granite counter tops and island open to the living area. The Downstairs Master is a true retreat with its own private upstairs loft sitting area, door to backyard, separate shower and soaker tub, double sink/vanities and large walk in closet. Second bedroom and full bath down stairs, and 4 other bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included). Nice Bright interior with neutral paint, tall ceilings and lots of windows with natural light! Rent includes weekly pool service. This home has it all, and is a must see, contact Mary to schedule your showing 623-398-5502.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

