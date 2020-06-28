18450 W Ivy Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

6 beds 4.5 baths 4,752 sqft

Magnificent home in Surprise Farms-this is an Entertainers Dreams Home. This home is loaded with upgrades, has 3 car garage, sits on a large corner lot with a Heated Pool and Spa (pool has a slide) and covered back patio. Home has solar, owner reports current average APS Summer bill $160-$200 (and $36 the rest of the year). Large kitchen with lots of storage, gas oven/stove, stainless side by side fridge, granite counter tops and island open to the living area. The Downstairs Master is a true retreat with its own private upstairs loft sitting area, door to backyard, separate shower and soaker tub, double sink/vanities and large walk in closet. Second bedroom and full bath down stairs, and 4 other bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included). Nice Bright interior with neutral paint, tall ceilings and lots of windows with natural light! Rent includes weekly pool service. This home has it all, and is a must see, contact Mary to schedule your showing 623-398-5502.