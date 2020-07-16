18393 W TASHA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Application has been approved and in lease signing. !! ** Large single level home boasts a beautiful open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen overlooks a huge family room, perfect for entertaining. Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on 1 side of the house and the master bedroom and bathroom on the other side. There is also a den/office with a half bath! Newer carpet, paint and tile. Great corner lot with gorgeous views of the White Tank Mountains. Hurry, this one will not last! NO PETS!!