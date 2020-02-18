18271 W LUNDBERG Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious home located in the desirable Surprise Farm sub-division. This home has space for everyone! Highlights include a great room that opens that opens to the kitchen with tile through out the down stairs and much more! The eat-in kitchen includes all appliances with granite counter tops cherry wood cabinets and kitchen peninsula with sit up bar. Bedroom and full bath located on the first floor is perfect for guests. Large loft area is a great bonus space. Master bathroom has a full master bath with double sink vanity and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard with grassy area and covered patio. Close to Luke Air Force BaseCome see it today!