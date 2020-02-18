All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 18271 W LUNDBERG Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
18271 W LUNDBERG Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

18271 W LUNDBERG Street

18271 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18271 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home located in the desirable Surprise Farm sub-division. This home has space for everyone! Highlights include a great room that opens that opens to the kitchen with tile through out the down stairs and much more! The eat-in kitchen includes all appliances with granite counter tops cherry wood cabinets and kitchen peninsula with sit up bar. Bedroom and full bath located on the first floor is perfect for guests. Large loft area is a great bonus space. Master bathroom has a full master bath with double sink vanity and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard with grassy area and covered patio. Close to Luke Air Force BaseCome see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have any available units?
18271 W LUNDBERG Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have?
Some of 18271 W LUNDBERG Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18271 W LUNDBERG Street currently offering any rent specials?
18271 W LUNDBERG Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18271 W LUNDBERG Street pet-friendly?
No, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street offer parking?
Yes, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street offers parking.
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have a pool?
No, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street does not have a pool.
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have accessible units?
No, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18271 W LUNDBERG Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College