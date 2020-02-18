18271 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388 Surprise Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home located in the desirable Surprise Farm sub-division. This home has space for everyone! Highlights include a great room that opens that opens to the kitchen with tile through out the down stairs and much more! The eat-in kitchen includes all appliances with granite counter tops cherry wood cabinets and kitchen peninsula with sit up bar. Bedroom and full bath located on the first floor is perfect for guests. Large loft area is a great bonus space. Master bathroom has a full master bath with double sink vanity and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard with grassy area and covered patio. Close to Luke Air Force BaseCome see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have any available units?
18271 W LUNDBERG Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18271 W LUNDBERG Street have?
Some of 18271 W LUNDBERG Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18271 W LUNDBERG Street currently offering any rent specials?
18271 W LUNDBERG Street is not currently offering any rent specials.