Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

18249 W Smokey Dr

18249 West Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18249 West Smokey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 9/1/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing*Unfurnished***
This lovely 2-story home has enough space for all. On the first level you'll find the living room, den/office, open
concept kitchen, granite counter tops, good sized dinning area, custom arch-ways and a powder room. On the second
level you will find a huge loft, full bathroom, 4 bedrooms, and laundry room. The master bedroom is super spacious, it
includes a large ensuite and a separate sitting room, walk-in closet and so much more! This beauty is sure to rent fast,
call and ask how to reserve it now. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18249 W Smokey Dr have any available units?
18249 W Smokey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18249 W Smokey Dr have?
Some of 18249 W Smokey Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18249 W Smokey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18249 W Smokey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18249 W Smokey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18249 W Smokey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18249 W Smokey Dr offer parking?
No, 18249 W Smokey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18249 W Smokey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18249 W Smokey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18249 W Smokey Dr have a pool?
No, 18249 W Smokey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18249 W Smokey Dr have accessible units?
No, 18249 W Smokey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18249 W Smokey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18249 W Smokey Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18249 W Smokey Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18249 W Smokey Dr has units with air conditioning.
