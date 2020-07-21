18249 W Smokey Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 9/1/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing*Unfurnished***

This lovely 2-story home has enough space for all. On the first level you'll find the living room, den/office, open

concept kitchen, granite counter tops, good sized dinning area, custom arch-ways and a powder room. On the second

level you will find a huge loft, full bathroom, 4 bedrooms, and laundry room. The master bedroom is super spacious, it

includes a large ensuite and a separate sitting room, walk-in closet and so much more! This beauty is sure to rent fast,

call and ask how to reserve it now. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.