18249 W Smokey Dr

Amenities
***Available 9/1/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing*Unfurnished***
This lovely 2-story home has enough space for all. On the first level you'll find the living room, den/office, open
concept kitchen, granite counter tops, good sized dinning area, custom arch-ways and a powder room. On the second
level you will find a huge loft, full bathroom, 4 bedrooms, and laundry room. The master bedroom is super spacious, it
includes a large ensuite and a separate sitting room, walk-in closet and so much more! This beauty is sure to rent fast,
call and ask how to reserve it now. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.